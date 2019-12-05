E! Sets Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie As Hosts Of Its New York Morning Shows ‘E! News’ And ‘Pop Of The Morning’

Emmy-winning TV host and personality Lilliana Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie will be the new co-hosts of the E! daily morning shows E! News and Pop of the Morning!
The shows will air from 30 Rock and debut on Monday, Jan. 6, with E! News at 7 AM ET/PT and Pop of the Morning! at 11 AM ET/PT.
E! said in August it was moving E! News from Los Angeles to New York and turning it into a morning show.
Former E! News co-host Jason Kennedy will now topline In the Room, the network’s new interviews series that will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth conversation “around their latest projects, products, passions and more.” His co-host and longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic previously said she wasn’t following the news show to New York.
The New York version of E! News will focus on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories, while Pop of the Morning will offer what’s billed as “an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked-about news stories of the day.”
“After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We’re excited to introduce you to that team,” said Tammy Filler, EVP & editor-in-chief, E! News. “With many years of entertainment reporting experience, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry. They are the perfect pair to join the news team as we continue to build our presence in New York.”
Vazquez is is a multi-faceted Emmy Award-winning host, TV personality, style expert and active contributor on Today, E! News, Wendy Williams, The Talk and the Rachael Ray Show. She has also appeared on Access Hollywood and Access Daily as a correspondent.
Tweedie is a TV host and reporter whose credits include Dancing With The Stars Australia, his own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Network 10’s morning show Studio 10, and host of the country’s most-watched weekly music program, The Loop. He began his career as host of the successful global TV show Prank Patrol, which aired globally on BBC and ABC. Most recently, Tweedie worked as the entertainment and fashion reporter for Australia’s highest-rated broadcast events and one of the richest racing events in the world, The Melbourne Cup Carnival.
