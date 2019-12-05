E! Sets Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie As Hosts Of Its New York Morning Shows ‘E! News’ And ‘Pop Of The Morning’

Emmy-winning TV host and personality Lilliana Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Scott Tweedie will be the new co-hosts of the E! daily morning shows E! News and Pop of the Morning! The shows will air from 30 Rock and debut on Monday, Jan. 6, with E! News at 7 AM ET/PT and Pop of the Morning! at 11 AM ET/PT.

E! said in August it was moving E! News from Los Angeles to New York and turning it into a morning show.

Former E! News co-host Jason Kennedy will now topline In the Room, the network’s new interviews series that will take viewers inside celebrity homes for in-depth conversation “around their latest projects, products, passions and more.” His co-host and longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic previously said she wasn’t following the news show to New York.

The New York version of E! News will focus on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment stories, while Pop of the Morning will offer what’s billed as “an unfiltered, more in-depth and irreverent look at the most talked-about news stories of the day.”