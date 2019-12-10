Duncan Sheik’s ‘Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice’ Musical Completes Casting; ‘Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen Is Ted

Full casting for the upcoming Off Broadway world premiere production of Duncan Sheik’s Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice musical has been completed, with Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jennifer Damiano, Ana Nogueira and Joél Pérez in the title roles.

Directed by Scott Elliott, the New Group production will begin previews January 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center, with opening night set for Tuesday, February 4. The limited Off Broadway engagement will run through March 15.

As previously announced, the adaptation of Paul Mazursky’s 1969 film will feature music and lyrics by Sheik (Spring Awakening) and book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, with additional lyrics by Amanda Green and choreography by Kelly Devine.

The musical is described as a “bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them.”

Damiano, whose credits include Spring Awakening and Next to Normal, will play Carol (portrayed by Natalie Wood in the movie); Nogueira (Engagements, TV’s Blue Bloods) will be Alice (Dyan Cannon in the film); Pérez (Fun Home) will be Bob (Robert Culp’s movie role) and Zegen will play Ted (Elliott Gould in the movie).