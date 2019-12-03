‘Dracula’: BBC One Sets Premiere Date For Gruesome Netflix Co-Production

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 15:00:01 on 27/10/2019 - Programme Name: Dracula - TX: n/a - Episode: Dracula - episode 1 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 15:00 HRS ON SUNDAY 27TH OCTOBER 2019** Dracula (CLAES BANG) - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

BBC One will premiere its gruesome reworking of Bram Stoker’s Dracula on New Year’s Day.

The Netflix co-production, written by Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, will air on three consecutive nights from January 1, 2020. No word yet on when it will drop globally on Netflix.

The three-part series stars Claes Bang as Count Dracula and is produced by Hartswood Films. Gatiss, Moffat and Sue Vertue executive produce for Hartswood, Ben Irving for the BBC, and it will be handled by Larry Tanz and Carolyn Newman for Netflix.

BBC One also revealed that its adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol will debut on December 22 — three days after FX’s December 19 premiere. The remake stars Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge and is produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker and FX Productions.