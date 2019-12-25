President Donald Trump Tweetstorm — Christmas Day Edition

So far it’s a fairly quiet Christmas morning on the Twitter front for President Donald Trump. The president tweeted simply “MERRY CHRISTMAS!” overnight, and retweeted a Christmas greeting posted by first lady Melania Trump, along with a video message from the first couple. “Wishing you all a very #MerryChristmas! May your day be filled with peace, love and happiness!,” the first lady tweeted.

“The president and I want to wish each and every American a very Merry Christmas,’ Melania Trump, wearing holiday red, said in the video message. President Trump then joined in. “At this sacred time of year Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and rejoice in his love for every person. We give thanks to the millions of Americans who come together to care for others with compassion and bring the warmth and bliss of this holiday season to our family, our friends, our neighbors and to those in need.”

The video, filmed at the White House, featured images of the White House holiday decorations and events attended by the president and first lady throughout the year, including Melania Trump’s visit to the Red Cross to pack care packages for troops overseas and President Trump’s Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan.

“As we gather with loved ones this holiday, Americans across this land are grateful for all the men and women in uniform who keep us safe: our military, our police and everyone in law enforcement,” Melania Trump said.

President Trump closed out the holiday greeting: “We say a special prayer those for military service members stationed far from home and we renew our hope for peace among nations and joy to the world. On behalf of the entire Trump family we wish everyone a very joyous and Merry Christmas and a very happy happy New Year.”

The mellow Christmas Day messages followed a busy Christmas Eve in which the president slammed the “radical left” Democrats, Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment process.