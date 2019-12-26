Donald Trump Rails On “Scam Impeachment”, “Crazy Nancy”, “Radical Left” In Post-Christmas Tweetstorm

Following a few quiet and calm hours early on Christmas Day, President Donald Trump erupted on Twitter Christmas night and early this morning, continuing to slam the “Do-Nothing Democrats” and the “bogus impeachment,” among other things.

“Look, the House is supposed to do all of this work on witnesses and documents BEFORE they send the articles over to the Senate, not to call in new witnesses, go through new documents – that work is supposed to be done in the House,” Trump wrote.

“The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because “President Trump is a threat to National Security” (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars!, he wrote.

Trump then quoted Fox news contributor Brad Blakeman, a former member of President George W. Bush’s senior staff, and a principal at The 1600 group consultants.

“Brad Blakeman “I happen to believe as a lawyer that the charges are defective, they don’t meet the Constitutional standard of high crimes and misdemeanors, so I would like to see a Motion to Dismiss. At least 51 Republican Senators would agree with that-there should be no trial,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also railed on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in California.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!,” he wrote.

“Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate.” Brad Blakeman. Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there. A primary for N?” Trump continued.

