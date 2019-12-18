House Set To Begin Debate Ahead Of Historic Vote To Impeach Donald Trump

The House of Representatives were set to start debate on Wednesday before an expected vote to impeach President Donald Trump, who would be only the third president in U.S. history to face such a rebuke.

The broadcast and cable networks covered as the House convened at about 9 a.m ET, and planned to come back to the debate throughout the day and provide coverage the final vote.

Democrats have the 216 votes needed to pass two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and the other for obstructing Congress, according to a tally from the Associated Press. According to ABC News, that so far includes 27 of 31 Democratic members in districts that Trump won in 2016.

Trump, who lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in a six-page letter on Tuesday, plans to hold a rally in Michigan on Wednesday evening, and it could start just shortly after or during the impeachment vote.

Related Story House To Cast Historic Vote On Articles Of Impeachment - Watch Live

“He did nothing that rises to the level of impeachment,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told CNN’s Dana Bash before the proceedings began, while sidestepping questions of whether Trump did anything wrong in his interactions with Ukraine.

Republicans quickly offered a couple of procedural votes that delayed the actual debate.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) called for a recorded vote on whether to adjourn, a motion that failed 226-188. That was followed by another vote on a resolution from McCarthy, objecting to the way that the Democratic majority has carried out impeachment. That, too, was sidelined, 226-191.

As the votes were being taken, House members chatted among themselves and read from their iPhones, but there was very little interaction between those on the Democratic and Republican sides of the aisle.

In his opening prayer, the House chaplain opened the proceedings by noting the historic moment. “Give them wisdom and discernment,” he said. “Help them to realize that your constituency is wider and broader than we ever could determine.”