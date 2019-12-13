House Judiciary Committee Approves Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Mandatory Credit: Photo by SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10502338d) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (L), with House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R), delivers opening remarks during the House Judiciary Committee's markup of House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 11 December 2019. The House Judiciary Committee has written two articles of impeachment accusing US President Donald J. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. House Judiciary Committee impeachment markup hearing, Washington, USA - 11 Dec 2019

President Donald Trump became only the fourth president in U.S. history to face an impeachment vote on the floor of the House, after the Judiciary Committee approved articles that charge him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines, with a tally of 23-17, on each of the two articles. The approval clears the way for a full House vote, expected next week.

Broadcast networks broke into regular programming to cover the vote, along with cable news networks. As a clerk read through each name, members announced their “yea” or “nay” in serious tones, the only moment of levity coming when Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked to make sure that his vote was recorded as a “No.”

Afterward, Republicans gathered in the entrance lobby of the Longworth Office Building on Capitol Hill and, one by one, told reporters of a process they see as unfair, a sham or even “rigged,” as one said.

“For Democrats, impeachment is their drug. It is their total focus,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) made a very brief statement, telling reporters, “Today is a solemn and sad day. For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House will act expeditiously.”

Nadler made the surprise decision to delay a vote until Friday morning, after members debated in a marathon session that stretched out over nearly 14 hours. The cable news networks covered the debate throughout the day and the evening, but the broadcast networks did not.

Republicans were irate after the vote delay, but Democrats saw it as a way to hold the historic vote at a time when more people are watching. Had Nadler not switched the time of the vote, it would have taken place close to midnight ET.

President Andrew Johnson was impeached by the House in 1868, but acquitted after a Senate trial. BIll Clinton was impeached in 1998, but the Senate declined to convict him the next year. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before a full House vote.

At their press conference following the vote, Republicans also were asked about Trump’s Twitter barrage on Thursday, which included a tweet attacking 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who Time named Person of the Year. Last week, Gaetz and other members decried one of the witnesses in the impeachment proceedings for mentioning the name of Barron Trump, the Trump’s teenage son.

Asked by Deadline about Trump’s tweet about Thunberg, Gaetz said, “My comment is we don’t impeach for mean tweets. I haven’t been focused on what anybody said on their Twitter feed. I have been focused on the impeachment hearing.”