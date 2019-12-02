White House: Donald Trump, Attorneys Don’t Intend To Participate In Next Impeachment Hearing

The next impeachment hearing will be on Wednesday, but neither President Donald Trump nor his attorneys plan to take part in it.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) that “we cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings.”

Nadler gave Trump and his representatives until 6 PM ET on Sunday to inform them whether they would participate in the hearing, which will focus on the constitutional case for impeachment.

As he has before, Cipollone objected to the hearings as an unfair process, and argued that Nadler gave them just days to prepare. He also wrote that they were not given an opportunity to participate in the five Intelligence Committee hearings that have featured fact witnesses, rather than a group of academic experts. There have been reports that the hearing on Wednesday will include university professors talking about the threshold for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as well as the historic perspective on impeachment.