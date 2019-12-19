Donald Trump Impeached By House In Historic Vote

The House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday, an historic and expected rebuke related to his conduct toward Ukraine.

The House voted ballots to impeach on one article, for abuse of power, in a vote of 230-197, with one Democrat, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) voting “present.” The vote was official as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read the tally and said, “Article one is adopted.” There was a smattering of applause in the chamber, but Democrats largely remained silent.

The House also approved a second article of impeachment , for obstruction of Congress, in a vote of 229-198, with Gabbard also voting present.

As the House began to vote on the second articles, some Republican members chanted “four more years.” Some Democrats gave each other hugs. Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican party in July to become an independent, voted for both articles, but remained largely alone, reading from his iPhone, as the votes were taking place.

Trump next faces a trial in the Senate, where he will be removed from office if 2/3 vote to convict. That seems unlikely, as it would take 20 Republicans joining with all Democrats and independents.

Only two other presidents have been impeached in U.S. history: Andrew Johnson in 1868, and Bill Clinton in 1998. Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the full House could vote on articles of impeachment.

In the lead up to the vote starting in the 7 PM ET hour, the broadcast and cable news networks provided coverage of the final speakers speaking for and against impeachment. Fox News featured a split screen of the House proceedings as well as Trump’s rally in Battle Creek, MI. As the vote spilled into primetime on the east coast, ABC stuck with its primetime programming, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and CBS aired Survivor, while NBC covered the tally.

In the six hours of debate, Democrats said that their impeachment vote was a somber moment, but that Trump left them with no choice. The impeachment’s abuse of power article charges Trump with pressuring the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden, along with his son, Hunter. The article further claims that Trump withheld a White House meeting and military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky announced the probe.

Republicans repeatedly called the impeachment effort a sham, and claimed that Democrats have been looking to impeach Trump since he took office.

By the day’s end, members got a bit more raucous. When Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that Democrats “don’t just hate Donald Trump,” but “they hate the 63 million Americans who voted for this president,” Democrats began to jeer. Republicans clapped as Scalise finished.

Polls show the public generally remains split on the question of impeachment — an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll on Wednesday put it at 48% to 48% — and the nature of the daylong debate reflected the polarization on Capitol Hill. Since the impeachment inquiry was announced in September, views seemed to have only hardened. “If you head a new argument, if you’ve heard a new fact, you’ve had a more interesting experience than I have had,” Fox News’ Chris Wallace said midday. “There are a lot of impassioned speeches being made, but we’ve heard it all before. The Democrats, nobody is above the law. The Republicans, you’ve wanted to impeach this man since he took the oath of office in 2017.”