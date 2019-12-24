Donald Trump Crows About His ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo: “One Of The Biggest” Christmas Hits

Quick, what’s your favorite Christmas movie? Ask 10 people, and you’ll likely get 10 different answers — from It’s a Wonderful Life and Miracle on 34th Street to A Christmas Story and Christmas Vacation. Maybe even the less merry side of Die Hard or Bad Santa. And someone is bound to cite Home Alone.

But Home Alone 2? Well, that would figure prominently for at least one prominent figure.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump made a video conference call to U.S. troops overseas today and took a question as tough as any he has faced from the Grinchy media. One sergeant posited whether Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in which Citizen Trump has a cameo, is his favorite holiday movie.

‘Well I’m in Home Alone 2,’ POTUS said to laughter from the troops. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially young kids – they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it. “

Then, of course, he pivoted to the film’s financial success, banking $365 million worldwide in 1992. “And it turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like that, you always like to see success.”

Trump, you might recall, appeared in the sequel when young Kevin (Macauley Culkin), who has boarded the wrong plane and ends up in Manhattan, asks him for directions in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel.

By the way, conspiracy theorists: Thus far no one has proved that Trump originally named his “America First” policy “Home Alone.”