‘Home Alone 2’ Donald Trump Cameo Edited Out By Canada’s Public Broadcaster; CBC Pleads Time Constraints, Not Politics

Forget “Kevin’s not here.” More like, “Where’s Donald Trump?”

Canada’s public broadcaster took it upon itself to excise Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York for its Christmas Eve airing of the 1992 holiday hit. The CBC said in a statement to ComicBook.com today that the edit was made in the interest of running time, not politics:

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.”

But social media naturally picked up on the put-down and reacted accordingly. Even Donald Trump Jr. fired off a tweet calling the move “pathetic”:

The brief scene in the sequel features young Kevin (Macauley Culkin), who has boarded the wrong plane and ends up in Manhattan, asking then-Citizen Trump for directions in the lobby of the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time.

The Canadian kerfuffle began the same day that Trump crowed about Home Alone 2’s boxoffice success during a Christmas Eve conference call with troops overseas.

Here is the scene — in a tweet that was retweeted by Trump Jr. — in case you missed it in the Great White North: