Donald Trump Attacks 16-Year-Old Greta Thunberg After She’s Named Time’s Person Of The Year

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to take a swipe at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, after she was named Time’s Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote.

Trump had linked to a congratulatory tweet that had been posted by actress Roma Downey, who is married to Mark Burnett, the reality TV producer who had a big hand in Trump’s TV career on The Apprentice.

Thunberg, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, responded to Trump’s attack by changing her Twitter bio. “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Last week, at the impeachment hearings, Republicans blasted one of the witnesses, constitutional scholar Pam Karlan, for a comment she made in which she referenced Barron Trump, the Trump’s 13-year-old son.

“Contrary to what President Trump says, Article Two does not give him the power to do anything he wants,” Karlan told the House Judiciary Committee. “And I’ll just give you one example that shows you the difference between him and a king, which in the Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron.”

As the GOP and First Lady Melania Trump seized on the remark, Karlan apologized for making it.

On Thursday, the words “#BeBest” trended on Twitter. That’s an ironic reference to Melania Trump’s campaign for well-being and online safety, as well as to address opioid abuse.