Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

HBO Documentary Films Lands Sundance-Bound ‘Welcome To Chechnya’, About Harsh Plight Of LGBTQ Community In Russian Republic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Game Of Thrones' Duo David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Set HP Lovecraft Thriller Film At Warner Bros

Read the full story

‘Celebrate Boris!’: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Thumping UK Election Victory

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson
CHRISTIAN HARTMANN-POOL/SIPA/Shutterstock

U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on a thumping victory in the British election.

Johnson’s Conservative Party has won 364 seats in UK Parliament, with just one seat left to declare. This gives his party a majority of 76, its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 election win.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump described Johnson’s triumph as “GREAT” and said the U.S. and UK will now “strike a massive new trade deal.” He said:

In a victory speech, prime minister Johnson said the election represented a “new dawn” for the UK, giving him a huge mandate to take the country out of the European Union on his terms in January.

It was a disastrous night for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn said he would not fight another election as leader of the party. He lost seats in Labour heartlands on a night of high drama.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad