‘Celebrate Boris!’: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Thumping UK Election Victory

U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on a thumping victory in the British election.
Johnson’s Conservative Party has won 364 seats in UK Parliament, with just one seat left to declare. This gives his party a majority of 76, its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 election win.
In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump described Johnson’s triumph as “GREAT” and said the U.S. and UK will now “strike a massive new trade deal.” He said:
In a victory speech, prime minister Johnson said the election represented a “new dawn” for the UK, giving him a huge mandate to take the country out of the European Union on his terms in January.
It was a disastrous night for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn said he would not fight another election as leader of the party. He lost seats in Labour heartlands on a night of high drama.
