‘Celebrate Boris!’: Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Thumping UK Election Victory

U.S. President Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on a thumping victory in the British election.

Johnson’s Conservative Party has won 364 seats in UK Parliament, with just one seat left to declare. This gives his party a majority of 76, its biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher’s 1987 election win.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump described Johnson’s triumph as “GREAT” and said the U.S. and UK will now “strike a massive new trade deal.” He said:

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

In a victory speech, prime minister Johnson said the election represented a “new dawn” for the UK, giving him a huge mandate to take the country out of the European Union on his terms in January.

“With this mandate, and this majority, we will at last be able to do what?” asks Boris Johnson “Get Brexit done” cheer his supporters, as they celebrate the largest Conservative majority since 1987 https://t.co/XDCEAqTjWx #BBCElection #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/MVEbJZvdxr — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 13, 2019

It was a disastrous night for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn said he would not fight another election as leader of the party. He lost seats in Labour heartlands on a night of high drama.