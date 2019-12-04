Don Mischer To Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor At ICG Publicists Awards

Prolific producer and director Don Mischer will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists Awards in February.

“Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I am so pleased that Don will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ICG Publicists Awards,” ICG National President Lewis Rothenberg said in a statement today. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

As president of Don Mischer Productions, his credits include We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at theLincoln Memorial; The Kennedy Center Honors; and the ABC special Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America, which celebrated the September 2016 opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Among his other credits are the Super Bowl Halftime shows (Prince, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen); the Opening Ceremonies of both the Winter and Summer Olympic Games; as well as the 83rd, 84th, and 85th Academy Awards; the 71st Emmy Awards; and the annual 9/11 Memorial Commemoration at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan.

Over the years, Mischer has received 15 Emmys and a record 10 DGA Awards.

He will be honored at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards ceremony, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday, February 7, 2020.