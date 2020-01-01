Don Lemon Rings In New Year With Song And Dance Live On CNN

Don Lemon is always entertaining on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve coverage.

With 2019 drawing to a close Tuesday night, the CNN anchor joined Brooke Baldwin in Nashville for a night of NYE punditry, drinking and overall fun.

As a singer crooned, Lemon offered (unsolicited?) backing vocals. The newscaster belted out a tune — with a drink in one hand and a microphone in the other — and danced along.

[Watch the video below]

Lemon’s singing and dancing prompted a plethora of memes and witty comments on Twitter, including, “Omg Don Lemon is TOASTED.”

Although many viewers said Lemon was the “best part” of CNN’s coverage.

Don also teased on air that he had a “big announcement and it’s somewhere on my body,” although we didn’t stick around to find out what he was talking about.

Happy New Year and thanks for the show, Don!