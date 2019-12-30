Dominic Treadwell-Collins Picks Up Brit List-Winning Script, Could Remain Involved In ‘A Very English Scandal’

EXCLUSIVE: A Very English Scandal producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins is just weeks into life at his new ITV Studios production label, but he is already spinning a number of projects since leaving Sony’s Blueprint Pictures.

Deadline can reveal that Treadwell-Collins has picked up a project that topped this year’s Brit List, a Black List-style ranking of the best unproduced drama scripts in the UK, while there are talks ongoing about him remaining involved in a second season of A Very English Scandal.

His ITV label is working with Irish writer Karen Cogan and will now begin the process of selling Brit List-winner Fled to a broadcaster or streamer after securing rights to the script. Fled tells the story of a pregnant girl and a scared nun who are forced together to find some kind of freedom in the last remaining Mother and Baby Home in 1990s Ireland.

Cogan, who has been named as one of Deadline’s 10 British TV writers to watch in 2020, said: “Lots of companies were interested, but in the end, Dominic has an inherent understanding of the tone and world of Fled and is an extraordinary producer.”

In addition to securing Fled, Deadline understands that Treadwell-Collins could continue to play a part in plans for a second season of A Very English Scandal, despite leaving Sony-owned Blueprint. The drama was made by Blueprint, but Treadwell-Collins is in talks to continue his involvement through ITV Studios — if the BBC commissions season two.

Conversations about a second story are well underway after the first season was co-produced with Amazon and helped actor Ben Whishaw to a BAFTA, Emmy and Golden Globe for his performance as Norman Scott.

Treadwell-Collins told the Radio Times earlier this year that the drama could become anthology series, with the second season centering on a 1963 sex scandal involving Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll. During a messy divorce from her second husband, he seized images of Campbell performing a sex act on an unknown man and became known as “The Dirty Duchess.” Treadwell-Collins said he wanted a woman to write the show, meaning Russell T Davies could pass the baton over to a new scribe after penning season one.