‘Great American Baking Show’, ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors’ Ratings Lead Slow Thursday

NBC’s re-airing of its Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and the lone original of the Thursday, ABC’s The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, helped the networks tie for the night’s top spot in the 18-49 demographic.

NBC edged repeat-filled CBS for the victory in total viewers.

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (0.5, 2.74M), which was even in the demo with last week’s episode, followed the special Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (0.5, 2.96M) on ABC. The night of specials also included Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019 (0.4, 2.20M) on Fox and Best of iHeart Radio Festival (0.1, 790,000) on the CW.

The most-watched show of Thursday’s primetime was a repeat of CBS’ Young Sheldon.