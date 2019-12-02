‘Doctor Who’: Premiere Date Set For Season 12, New Trailer Drops

Doctor Who will return to BBC One and BBC America for its 12th season on New Year’s Day.

The January 1, 2020, premiere date was announced as a new trailer was dropped for the sci-fi drama, which sees Jodie Whittaker reprise her role as the Time Lord. The season gets underway with two-part special, Spyfall.

BBC America has also partnered with BBC Studios, which makes Doctor Who, and Fathom Events to simulcast the second episode of the franchise in 600 cinemas across the U.S. on January 5.

Whittaker and co-stars Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill will take part in a Q&A following the screening, transmitted from The Paley Center for Media in New York.

Doctor Who is executive produced by showrunner Chris Chibnall and Matt Strevens. Season 12 features guest stars include Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry.

Watch the trailer above.