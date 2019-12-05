Disney+ Scores First Major Awards Nomination With ‘Togo’

Two high-profile new streaming platforms, Apple TV+ and Disney+, launched last month, just as awards season was starting to gear up. Following the Gotham Awards and AFI Awards earlier this week, which both feature TV categories, today the WGA Awards unveiled their TV nominees.

The list included the first major nomination for a program from the two newly launched streamers, Disney+’s upcoming original movie Togo, which is being released Dec. 20. Its writer, Tom Flynn, was nominated in the Original Longform category alongside writers for HBO’s Chernobyl and True Detective and AMC’s The Terror: Infamy.

This is the first creative awards nomination for a Disney+ program. The marketing campaign for the platform’s Star Wars world drama series, The Mandalorian, was recently nominated for the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards.

Walt Disney Pictures’ Togo, is based on the true story of the 1925 serum run to Nome, in which dog-sled teams relayed to transport diphtheria antitoxin serum through harsh conditions over nearly 700 miles to save the Alaskan town of Nome from an epidemic. The film is directed by Ericson Core and stars Willem Dafoe.