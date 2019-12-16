Disney Fairytale Universe-Set Romantic Anthology ‘Epic’ In Works At ABC From ‘Once Upon A Time’ Trio

EXCLUSIVE: Disney-owned ABC has put in development Epic, a romantic anthology series, from former Once Upon a Time writer Brigette Hales, series creators/executive producers/showrunners Eddy Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, their Kitsis & Horowitz Productions and ABC Signature Studios.

Epic is a romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney. Taking place in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest, it will center on a whole new set of new heroes, villains, princes, princesses and all manner of magical beings. While it will pay homage to the classic signposts we’re all familiar with from the stories we grew up with, Epic will endeavor to create a whole new batch of characters as it explores love in all its forms.

Kitsis and Horowitz took a similar approach with Once Upon a Time, which blended classic Disney fairytale creations and new characters. The series was a hit for ABC, which aired for seven seasons.

Kitsis and Horowitz conceived Epic with Hales, their protégé on both Once Upon A Time and Amazing Stories. Hales is writing,with Kitsis and Horowitz supervising and helping shepherd the project through the development process through Kitsis & Horowitz Prods. The trio executive produce. ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Lost alums Kitsis and Horowitz serve as executive producers and showrunners on Apple’s upcoming Amazon Stories anthology series revival.

Hales joined Once Upon a Time in season 5 as a writer, working closely with Kitsis and Horowitz. She previously wrote for the Hulu miniseries 11.22.63.