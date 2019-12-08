Disney Crossing Record $10 Billion At Worldwide Box Office; First Studio In History To The Mark

Frozen 2 and its cumulative $919.7M in global snow dust, have helped bring Disney to the $10B threshold worldwide for 2019. Officially, the studio will cross the mark within the next day. Current studio cumes stand at $3.28B domestic and $6.717B from the international box office. That’s $9.997B global through today. This is a new record for worldwide box office for any studio in a calendar year, and surpasses Disney’s previous placeholder of $7.6B that was posted in 2016.

The above numbers do not take into account Fox titles. When they are added, the combined global box office for Dis is $11.94B ($3.8B domestic/$8.14B overseas) so far. Wow.

And all of this is before Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker starts strutting around the world on December 18 overseas, and December 20 domestically.

Along with Frozen 2, films contributing to Disney’s massive haul this year have been Avengers: Endgame ($2.798B), The Lion King ($1.656B), Captain Marvel ($1.130B), Toy Story 4 ($1.074B) and Aladdin ($1.051B).

Meanwhile, Frozen 2 should get to the $1B mark globally next weekend. The domestic cume is $337.6M, to make it the No.7 pic of the year after just 17 days of release. Internationally, Frozen 2 is at $582.1M as it continues to be No. 1 in many markets. It is about to pass Shrek 2 globally to nab the No. 12 animated release slot of all time, and become the 4th Walt Disney Animation Studios movie within that top 12.

In August, Disney became the first studio to have five movies gross over $1B in a single calendar year. With Frozen 2 nearing the mark and The Rise Of Skywalker likely to hit it as well, that will bring the count to a mindboggling seven titles.