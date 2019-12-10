Discovery & Channel 4 Team Up For U.S. Version Of ’24 Hours In Police Custody’

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery and Channel 4 are teaming up to co-produce a U.S. version of the hit British documentary series 24 Hours In Police Custody.

Deadline has learned that ITV Studios-owned production company The Garden Productions has been working on the show for a number of months after securing access to the Kansas City Police Department in Kansas.

The plan is that 24 Hours In Police Custody USA (working title) will broadcast on Investigation Discovery in America and on Channel 4 in the UK. Discovery is the lead co-production partner.

The British version of 24 Hours In Police Custody launched in 2014 and uses fixed-rig cameras to capture 24 hours inside a police station, providing an unfiltered look at how detectives work to investigate major crimes.

The show has run for eight seasons, with the Bedfordshire Police and Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcoming in cameras. It started as a sister show to 24 Hours In A&E, another format made by The Garden.

Investigation Discovery’s general manager Kevin Bennett said: “ID is constantly exploring how to tell true crime stories in new and innovative ways and we’re excited to partner with The Garden to bring this hit series to the U.S.”

Tim Baney is the executive producer for ID. Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, while Henry Schleiff is executive in charge of production. Emma Tutty is overseeing the series for The Garden. ITV Studios will handle global sales.