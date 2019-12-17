Discovery Acquires Golf Channel Latin America, Adding 10M Pay-TV Subscribers

Discovery is expanding its golf portfolio with the acquisition of Latin American Golf, which operates Golf Channel Latin America.

The 24-hour pay-TV channel has 10 million subscribers in 17 countries, along with digital platforms.

Discovery acquired the property from Simple Networks and Fornaluz Productions, an affiliate of Inversiones Bahia.

Golf Channel Latin America joins several other golf assets at Discovery. In a little more than a year’s time, the company has launched streaming service GolfTV in collaboration with the PGA Tour; acquired media brand Golf Digest; and set an exclusive content partnership with Tiger Woods.

Discovery has recently embarked on a strategy to mine particular niches, from lifestyle categories like cooking to sports with dedicated followings such as cycling and golf.

Since its launch in 2006, Golf Channel Latin America has broadcast PGA Tour tournaments and other live events, along with reporting, analysis and coverage of the game across digital media. The game plan, Discovery said in announcing the acquisition, is to leverage its PGA Tour relationship to “optimize and maximize live coverage and programming” across Golf Channel Latin America and GolfTV starting in January.

“As Discovery continues to grow its offering and engagement with golf fans around the world, we are excited to be expanding our offering in Latin America to supercharge our golf ambitions across the region,” said Alex Kaplan, President and GM, Discovery Golf.

“The incorporation of Golf Channel Latin America into Discovery’s portfolio will solidify our brand offering by adding golf to the already wide range of content we offer our viewers,” said Fernando Medin, President Discovery Latin America/US Hispanic.