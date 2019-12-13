Nisha Ganatra Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios, Launches Ladies’ Car Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Late Night director Nisha Ganatra has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios. Under the pact, Ganatra will write, direct and develop projects across all platforms through her newly launched Ladies’ Car Productions banner.

The overall deal with Ganatra follows ABC Studios’ overall pact with prolific TV episodic director Maggie Carey announced last week, part of the studio’s commitment to female directors.

Ganatra most recently directed the film Late Night, starring Emma Thompson, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for the film, and Mindy Kaling. The film premiered at Sundance and was sold to Amazon in a record-breaking deal.

As director-producer of Amazon’s Transparent, Ganatra shared in the series’ Golden Globe win and its Emmy nomination for best comedy. Ganatra served as co-executive producer/director on Better Things with Pamela Adlon and co-executive producer/director on You Me Her. Her extensive TV directing credits include the TNT pilot Highland and episodes of Girls, Dear White People, Future Man, Mr. Robot, Shameless, Married, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Last Man On Earth, Fresh off the Boat, Love, and Black Monday.

Ganatra’s début feature, Chutney Popcorn with Jill Hennessy and Sakina Jaffrey, won Audience Awards at the Berlin International Film Festival, Newport Film Festival, Outfest Los Angeles, among others. Her sophomore feature, Cosmopolitan, starring Carol Kane and Roshan Seth, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival.

In addition to her extensive directing resume, Ganatra is a writer. She co-wrote Chutney Popcorn and has sold comedy/drama series projects for ABC and NBC.

“Our studio is so excited to welcome Nisha and her incredible talent to the ABCS family,” said Jonnie Davis, President of ABC Studios. “We love and support her vision for her Ladies’ Car Productions, which she describes as a ‘safe space for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community just as the ladies’ car is on trains around the world.’ This aligns beautifully with the goals we’ve set for ABCS and we’re thrilled she is making her home with us.”

At Ladies’ Car Productions, Ganatra has tapped Nikitha Menon as director of development.

Ganatra is currently in post-production on her next film, Covers, for Focus Features starring Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, with Working Title producing. She is repped as a director by ICM Partners.