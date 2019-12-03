Director Maggie Carey Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Director Maggie Carey is getting into business with ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, signing a multi-year overall development and directing deal. Under the pact, Carey will write, produce and direct both drama and comedies for ABC Studios shows on various platforms, including ABC, Hulu and Disney+.

Carey is known for her work in TV directing episodes of critically acclaimed comedies such as Barry and Silicon Valley for HBO, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Love for Netflix. Her extensive directing credits for broadcast series include Single Parents and Splitting Up Together for ABC, Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Fox, and Sunnyside and A.P. Bio for NBC. On the film side, she wrote and directed the feature The To Do List, released by CBS Films, which stars Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Simmons, Bill Hader, and Rachel Bilson.

“Maggie is an incredible talent who has directed some of the funniest, most memorable episodes of our favorite comedies,” said ABC Studios President Jonnie Davis. “we’re thrilled to have her exclusively at ABC Studios as we continue to build our comedy brand.”

Carey is repped by 3 Arts and Brittenham/Ziffren.