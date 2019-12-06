‘Dickinson’: Finn Jones & Pico Alexander To Star In Season 2 Of Apple Series

Game of Thrones and Iron Fist alum Finn Jones and Pico Alexander (Home Again, Catch-22) are set to star opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the second season of Apple’s half-hour comedy series Dickinson, from wiip, Anonymous Content and Sugar23, Deadline has learned. Season 2 is currently in production in New York.

Created by Alena Smith (The Affair, The Newsroom) Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson, played by Steinfeld. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

Jones will play Samuel Bowles, an energetic and magnetic newspaper editor. Alexander will portray Henry “Ship” Shipley, a dropout of Amherst College and a boarder with the Dickinsons.

In addition to Steinfeld, they join season 2 cast members Jane Krakowski (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Toby Huss (Sacred Lies, Halt and Catch Fire), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea, Superior Donuts), Ella Hunt (Anna and the Apocalypse, Cold Feet), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Seeds, We Don’t Belong Here).

Michael Sugar (Spotlight) and Ashley Zalta (Maniac) executive produce for Sugar23 Productions, along with Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content, Paul Lee for wiip, and Steinfeld. The series is written and executive produced by Smith, who also serves as showrunner.

Jones starred as Danny Rand/Iron Fist on Netflix’s Marvel drama series Iron Fist, which ran for two seasons. He also reprised the character in Netflix/Marvel’s limited series The Defenders and in Luke Cage. Before his Marvel superhero stint, Jones recurred as Loras Tyrell on HBO’s megahit Game of Thrones. He’s repped by CAA, Atlas Artists, Curtis Brown Group and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Alexander most recently recurred as Clevinger in Hulu’s Catch-22, and on the big screen appeared opposite Reese Witherspoon in Home Again. He’s repped by UTA.