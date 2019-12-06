‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest’: Ciara Hosts West Coast Celebration

Ciara has been named to host the West Coast party for the third year for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

The singer will be joined by Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED as performers at the event.

YouTube returns as the presenting sponsor and will produce special content featuring top YouTube trends and stories from 2019 during the live broadcast. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 will broadcast live on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 8:00 PM EST on the ABC Television Network.

“Hosting ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ has become something I look forward to every year, and now my friend Lucy Hale and Billy Porter have joined the family, so the party just leveled up!” said Ciara. “I am going to be performing my new song ‘Melanin,’ so I hope all my melanin kings and queens tune-in to rock out with me and the amazing line-up of performers this year.”

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Dick Clark New Year’s special, and will include 5 1⁄2 hours of performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. In addition to Ciara on the West Coast, Ryan Seacrest will continue as host of the primetime festivities for his 15th year and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, joined by co-host, Lucy Hale.

Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter will host the 4th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will reveal the first-ever First Powerball Millionaire of the Year during this year’s live broadcast. Decker will provide live updates from the First Powerball Millionaire of the Year party throughout ABC’s live telecast, and the reveal announcing the winner will air just after midnight on January 1, 2020.

Times Square and New Orleans performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman, and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

The complete lineup Tuesday, December 31 on ABC is:

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1”

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2”

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1”

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2”