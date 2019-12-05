DGA Awards: Duncan Henderson & Arthur Lewis Set For Career Honors

Duncan Henderson will receive the DGA’s 2020 Frank Capra Achievement Award, and Arthur Lewis is set for the guild’s 2020 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.

The Capra Award honors assistant directors or unit production managers for career achievement and service to the guild, and the Schaffner Award honors associate directors or stage managers for the same. Both will be presented at the 72nd annual DGA Awards on January 25 at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles.

DGA

“Duncan Henderson and Arthur Lewis represent the highest examples of guild service through their dedication, advocacy and representation on behalf of their fellow members, all while maintaining successful, demanding careers,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said. “We are proud to recognize their service and their accomplishments.”

Henderson has been a DGA member for nearly four decades, joining the guild in 1980 after graduating from the DGA-Producer Assistant Directors Training Program – for which he has been a trustee since 2004. He’s served 10 terms on the DGA’s Western AD/UPM Council since 2002, including being elected as the current Council Chair. He is also a DGA National Board Associate Member, having been first elected in 2005, and has served seven consecutive terms. He’s also served on the DGA Negotiations Committee for the 2005, 2008, 2014 and 2017 contract cycles, and as a delegate to the DGA Biennial Conventions.

His prolific career as a UPM includes work on such films as Dead Poets Society, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Perfect Storm, Outbreak; Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Home Alone 2, Oblivion and the upcoming Space Jam 2. Prior to becoming a UPM, he worked as an assistant director on features ranging from Rocky IV to Big Trouble. As a DGA Trainee, he worked on projects including American Gigolo and Heaven’s Gate.

Lewis has been a member of the DGA for more than 30 years. Since first being elected to the Eastern AD/SM/PA Council as an alternate in 2002, he has served ten terms on the Council, including as 2nd Vice Chairperson from 2011-2013. From 2012-16 he served as a Second Alternate on the DGA National Board. His guild service also includes time on the DGA Negotiating Committee during the 2008 and 2017 negotiations cycles.

His more than 100 stage manager credits include the opening ceremonies of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, nine Tony Awards shows, the 2017 Academy Awards, the 2018 Grammys and President Obama’s 2009 inaugural celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.