‘Deutschland 83’ Commissioner Philipp Steffens Exits Germany’s RTL As Network Brings Together Linear & Digital Drama Teams

Deutschland 83 commissioner Philipp Steffens is to leave German broadcaster RTL as it merges its broadcast and streaming drama units.

Steffens, who was head of fiction at the commercial broadcaster since 2014, is departing to move back into production.

He will be replaced by Frauke Neeb and Hauke ​​Bartel, who will now be responsible for all drama programming across the group. This comes after RTL brought together its drama divisions for its linear TV channels and streaming platform TV Now. Neeb has been fiction editor at RTL network Vox since January 2018, while Bartel has been head of fiction at Vox since April 2017.

The pair will report to RTL Managing Director Jörg Graf and Vox Managing Director Sascha Schwingel.

In addition to Deutschland 83, which aired on Sundance in the U.S., Steffens also ordered hit German series The Teacher, which is in its eighth season. He was previously the creator of The Last Cop, which is being adapted in the U.S. by Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak.

RTL CEO Jörg Graf said, “I especially thank Philipp for setting up a strong RTL network of creatives in front of and behind the camera. Philipp has successfully laid the foundation for a new, trusting work with talents and producers. We will continue on this path together with RTL, VOX and TVNOW. So I am very happy that we could win Frauke Neeb and Hauke ​​Bartel for this new form of cooperation and wish them both a great start in a new team setup. “

Steffens added, “The last five years at RTL have been exciting, fascinating and characterized by great team spirit and a common will to succeed. Together, my editorial team and I have developed big ideas and tackled ambitious challenges. I am most grateful to my colleagues and team for their trust, cohesiveness and dedication.”