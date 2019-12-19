Anti-Impeachment Radio Host Fired After Wishing For “A Nice School Shooting” To Interrupt Hearings

A conservative Denver talk radio host has been fired after joking on-air about how the “never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump” has him wishing “for a nice school shooting.” Listen to the comment below.

“You know,” said Chuck Bonniwell, cohost of a talk show on KNUS 710 AM, “you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly.” Bonniwell’s wife and co-host Julie Hayden immediately attempted damage-control by saying, “No, no, don’t even say that! Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that.”

Bonniwell then quickly added that he meant a school shooting in “which no one would be hurt.”

The radio station subsequently tweeted, “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.” KNUS confirmed on Wednesday night that Bonniwell and Hayden had been fired.

Related Story Impeachment Hearings Were Either A Schiff Show Or Something Much Worse

After making the comment, Bonniwell tweeted, “I made an inappropriate comment meant as a joke. I’m sorry it was not received that way.”

The Colorado Times Recorder posted a recording of the comment:

Colorado has been the site of some of the country’s highest profile mass shootings, including the Columbine High School shooting in 1999 and the July 2012 Aurora theater massacre. In a shooting last May, Kendrick Castillo, a student at a high school south of Denver, was killed and eight injured in a school shooting.

Following Bonniwell’s comment, Castillo’s father called for the talk host’s firing, telling ABC News, “I’m furious that anybody in media or politics would suggest a school shooting to distract from a presidential impeachment or any other rhetoric in the media. This is totally unacceptable inexcusable and wrong.”

Bonniwell has a history of making controversial statements on-air, once saying a Colorado politicians had the support of a “gay mafia” and that President Barack Obama “doesn’t like Christmas.”