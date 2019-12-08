Denise D’Ascenzo Dies: Emmy Winning News Anchor For WFSB-TV In Connecticut Was 61

Emmy award-winning news anchor Denise D’Ascenzo died Saturday at her Connecticut home. She was 61 and no cause of death was disclosed by the TV outlet, which announced her passing.

D’Ascenzo joined television outlet WFSB-TV in 1986 and “through the years has been a steady and reassuring presence on the anchor desk,” according to the station. “It was sudden and unexpected. The grief we are all feeling is immeasurable. We are devastated for her husband and daughter, who were her whole life.”

D’Ascenzo won 11 Emmys during her career, and was the anchor for the channel’s weekday evening newscasts. She was the longest-serving news anchor at a Connecticut television station.

D’Ascenzo was praised over the weekend for her dedication to journalism in tributes from colleagues and lawmakers.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement to The Hartford Courant, “Through her dedicated work and dependable reporting, she earned the distinction of being a trusted name in journalism and her reporting most certainly made an impact. The work journalists provide is a vital public service, and through her career, Denise dedicated herself to the people of Connecticut.”

No survivors or memorial plans have been revealed.