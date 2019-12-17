Labor Agreement Clears Way For Democratic Debate To Proceed As Planned

A labor agreement has been reached between service workers union and a food service company at Loyola Marymount University, clearing the way for Thursday’s planned Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles.

All seven Democratic candidates had said that they would not cross planned picket lines, a prospect that put the event in jeopardy.

But UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents cooks, cashiers and other service workers, said on Tuesday that they had reached a tentative agreement with Sodexo, which provides food service to the campus. According to the local, the three-year agreement “includes a 25% increase in compensation, a 50% drop in health care costs, and increases to workers’ job security.”

A Sodexo spokesperson said, “We are pleased to confirm that, after many months of continuous negotiations, we have reached a tentative agreement with UNITE HERE Local 11 on behalf of Sodexo employees at Loyola Marymount University.”

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee and former secretary of labor, worked throughout the weekend with both sides to try to resolve the dispute. He is expected to appear at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the union offices.

PBS NewsHour and Politico are hosting the debate, with CNN simulcasting the event. Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang and Amy Klobuchar qualified for the debate. Cory Booker and Tulsi Gabbard, who qualified for the last event, did not this time around. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race earlier this month.