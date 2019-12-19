How To Watch Tonight’s Sixth Democratic Debate Online & On TV

The sixth debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates kicks off Thursday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT live on PBS, with CNN simulcasting the event being held at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the event, the last of 2019 and the first since President Donald Trump was impeached by the House on Wednesday night.

The debate, expected to last about 2 1/2 hours, will be live-streamed on PBS NewsHour’s digital platforms and mobile app. Coverage on PBS begins at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with a pre-show hosted by NewsHour‘s Lisa Desjardins.

PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz and Yamiche Alcindor and Politico’s Tim Alberta will moderate the debate, for which seven candidates qualified: Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who qualified for the previous debates, did not this time around. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race earlier this month. To get onstage for this debate, per DNC rules, a candidate had to be at 4% or better in at least four polls and must have at least 200,000 unique donors.

Tonight’s debate was originally scheduled to take place at UCLA, before a labor dispute forced the Democratic National Committee to move it to LMU. A labor dispute at that university was recently resolved after all seven Dem candidates threatened to boycott tonight’s event.