Democratic Candidates Threaten To Skip L.A. Debate After Union Plans Picket Line Amid Labor Dispute

All seven Democratic presidential candidates who qualified for next week’s debate in Los Angeles say that they will not cross picket lines of a service workers’ union seeking a new contract with a food services provider.

The dispute between UNITE HERE Local 11 and Sodexo threatens to throw off plans for the Dec. 19 debate, which is slated for Loyola Marymount University. The union represents university cashiers, cooks, dishwashers and other food service employees; the company contracts with major institutions for food service.

On Thursday, Local 11 announced that it planned picket lines outside the debate, after Sodexo canceled contract negotiations last week.

“We had hoped that workers would have a contract with wages and affordable health insurance before the debate next week,” the local’s co-president, Susan Minato, said in a statement. “Instead, workers will be picketing when the candidates come to campus.”

PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the debate, and seven candidates had qualified, according to FiveThirty Eight. They are Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

Warren was the first to announce that she would not cross picket lines.

.”@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union’s picket line even if it means missing the debate,” she tweeted.

The six other candidates soon followed. The local had reached out to the campaigns about their plans, a source said.

A Democratic National Committee official told Deadline that they are looking into the matter. The official said that the DNC and Loyola Marymount were not aware of the dispute until Local 11 contacted campaigns and announced plans for the picket.

The DNC had previously selected UCLA as the site for the December debate, but that location was moved amid a labor dispute on that campus.