DreamWorks Animation: ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ & ‘Abominable’ On The Importance Of Individuality – The Contenders NY

Deadline Contenders New York Panels: Bong Joon Ho, Lupita N’yongo, Laura Dern and More Present

58 View All

Deadline’s second annual The Contenders New York kicked off at the Director’s Guild of America on Saturday by hosting panel guests including Bong Joon Ho of Parasite, Lupita N’yongo of Us and Laura Dern of Marriage Story among many others.

