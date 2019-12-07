Deadline’s The Contenders New York Underway: 65 Filmmakers And Stars, 27 Movies

After London in October and Los Angeles in November, New York City is now ready for Deadline’s The Contenders. The all-day event is now underway at the DGA Theater in Manhattan, and like its London and L.A. counterparts features an impressive slate, with 27 films from 13 participating studios in the thick of movie-awards season. A total of 65 filmmakers and stars will hit the stage during the day to show clips and discuss their movies in front of a packed audience of Oscar and guild voting members who will get an up-close view of which films should be at the top of their screener pile.

Bradley Cooper Contenders NY 2018

This is our second consecutive year in New York after it proved as big a draw on the East Coast as it has been in Hollywood and the UK. Today kicked off with a breakfast sponsored by Amazon Studios, and panels began with Amazon’s slate.

Related Story The Contenders Los Angeles: Watch The Videos

Over the course of the day, United Artists Releasing, Focus Features, Universal Pictures, Lionsgate, Neon, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures (which is also sponsoring the event’s lunch), Netflix, Walt Disney Studios, DreamWorks Animation, 20th Century Fox and A24 will be offering their best and brightest prospects. A sampling of talent expected: Olivia Wilde, Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Todd Haynes, Kasi Lemmons, Mark Ruffalo, Lupita Nyong’o, Rian Johnson, Bong Joon Ho, Todd Phillips, Paul Walter Hauser, Kathy Bates, Billy Ray, Quentin Tarantino, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Marielle Heller, Jonathan Pryce, Wesley Snipes, F. Murray Abraham, Josh & Benny Safdie, and Oscar-winning Frozen and Frozen 2 songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez among many others.

A list of the films showcased today includes The Report, Honey Boy, The Aeronauts, Booksmart, Harriet, Dark Waters, Us, Knives Out, Bombshell, Parasite, Monos, Apollo 11, Joker, Just Mercy, Richard Jewell, Little Women, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Two Popes, Marriage Story, Dolemite Is My Name, Toy Story 4, Frozen 2, Ford v Ferrari, Spies In Disguise, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Abominable and Uncut Gems.

Follow along all day for complete coverage on Deadline.com and on our social media channels using #DeadlineContenders.



In addition to Amazon and Sony, sponsors include Michter’s, Final Draft and Eyepetizer. Partners include Dell, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Fig & Olive and Calii Love. There will also be fun raffles throughout the day.