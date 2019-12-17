‘Daybreak’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Daybreak, Netflix’s post-apocalyptic dramedy starring Matthew Broderick, will not be getting a second season. Series co-creator/executive producer Aron Eli Coleite revealed the news of the series’ cancelation on Twitter. It comes a month and a half after Daybreak launched on Oct. 24.

“No one is as heartbroken as we are that we can’t share more of this ride with you,” Collette wrote. “But we are so grateful to have gotten to bring it so far.”(read the full statement below)

Daybreak, based on the eponymous comics by Brian Ralph, followed an eclectic group of survivors as they navigate this strange and treacherous world. It was described as part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.

The series developed cult following but found it challenging to break through the clutter of original offerings. In addition to Broderick as Glendale High School Principal Michael Burr, Daybreak featured Krysta Rodriguez as the biology teacher; Colin Ford as hero and every-teen, 17-year-old Josh Wheeler; Sophie Simnett as Sam Dean, the most widely admired girl at Glendale High; Austin Crute as contemplative samurai Wesley Fists; Alyvia Alyn Lind as highly unstable kid genius Angelica Green; Cody Kearsley as Turbo Bro Jock, the bloodthirsty leader of the jocks; Jeanté Godlock as Mona Lisa, his badass right-hand woman; and Gregory Kasyan as Eli Cardashyan (not one of those Kardashians).

Executive producers were co-creators Coleite and Brad Peyton as well as Jeff Fierson.