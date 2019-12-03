‘Top Gear America’: Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon Drive Onto Car Format For Discovery’s MotorTrend

Bless This Mess star Dax Shepard, Ballers’ Rob Corddry and and motoring journalist Jethro Bovingdon have signed on to host the U.S. reboot of Top Gear for Discovery’s MotorTrend.

The series will launch on the subscription streaming service in spring 2020 after Discovery struck a deal with BBC Studios earlier this year.

The new series aims to deliver what the companies describe as “a fresh, uniquely American take on the classic Top Gear format,” chronicling the car-centric adventures of a new trio of hosts.

Shepard is a lifelong gearhead who grew up in Detroit and owned cars including a 1967 Lincoln Continental, a 1994 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon and a Mercedes AMG E63. He has starred in Parenthood and Netflix’s The Ranch and is hosting Fox gameshow Spin The Wheel alongside ABC sitcom Bless This Mess.

Corddry, best known for his role on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, has been a car enthusiast since his teens when he learned how to drive in a blue 1980s Chevy Celebrity wagon. He is coming off the back of HBO’s just-finished Ballers and recently wrapped Childrens Hospital spin-off Medical Police for Netflix.

Finally, Brit Jethro Bovingdon has spent more than 20 years behind the wheel for publications including CAR, evo, DriveTribe, Automobile and MotorTrend.

“What an extraordinary trio to add to the storied history of the Top Gear franchise,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group. “Individually Dax, Rob and Jethro bring unique experiences, perspectives and genuine passion for the automotive world. Together they create all the essential and joyful ingredients that we’ve come to love about Top Gear – comradery, competitiveness and sheer curiosity. We can’t wait to share their exhilarating adventures as they traverse American car culture with each new episode of Top Gear America.”

“We’re thrilled that the U.S. fans of our global franchise will be able to continue to relish in all that is Top Gear – excitement, fun and passion. The clear chemistry between Dax, Rob and Jethro, in combination with the challenges and car stunts – ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary – are certain to make Top Gear America a new fan favorite,” added Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios.