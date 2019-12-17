David Moscow’s Global Cooking Series ‘From Scratch’ Set On FYI

EXCLUSIVE: FYI has given a 10-episode series order to Big star David Moscow’s From Scratch, which follows the actor, producer and adventurer on a worldwide expedition making meals literally from scratch. It’s set for premiere Sunday, February 16 at 6 PM ET on FYI.

In From Scratch, after being presented a recipe from a chef, David must hunt, dive, gather, forage and grow each ingredient to remake the meal, revealing the overwhelming amount of work, craftmanship and passion that brings everyday ingredients into the kitchen. In its first season, Moscow milks a water buffalo for fresh mozzarella, harvests salt from the ocean, presses olive oil, and dives for octopus in rough waters. Along the way he spotlights acclaimed chefs, restaurants and cultures around the world: from crafting a local sustainable Scandinavian feast with Chef Jari Vesivalo in Helsinki, to a statewide wild goose chase for a Northeast fall meal with New York Chef Dan Kluger, to learning how apartheid shaped cooking and family for South African Chef Abigail Mbalo-Mokoena.

Moscow is host, executive producer and co-creator with Karen Moscow in the series, produced by UnLTD Productions. Moscow co-writes with director/EP Graeme Swanepoel. Jordan Harman and Christian Murphy serve as executive producers for A+E Networks/FYI. Jason Dreyer, Karen Moscow, Graeme Swanepoel and Damien Brown also executive produce.

Since making his feature film debut in Big, David Moscow has gone on to work as a producer and actor, appearing in films, on television and on stage. His film credits include Newsies with Christian Bale, Honey opposite Jessica Alba and roles in Just Married and Riding in Cars with Boys, among others. On television, he has starred in Zoe, Duncan, Jack & Jane and has guested on numerous shows including Seinfeld. He co-developed and co-produced Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first stage production of In the Heights. As a producer his films include Hellbenders, Under the Silver Lake, Wild Nights With Emily, Easy Living, Thirst Street and Desolation, which marked his directorial debut. Moscow is repped by Grade A Entertainment and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz, Nassim & De La Torre.