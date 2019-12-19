‘David Makes Man’ Renewed For Second Season At OWN

OWN has renewed the critically acclaimed drama David Makes Man from Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) for a second season. Dee Harris-Lawrence is set to return as showrunner while she, along with McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, Mike Kelley, Melissa Loy and Oprah Winfrey will serve as executive producers.

The series features newcomer Akili McDowell who stars as the titular 14-year-old prodigy from the projects and is loosely based on McCraney’s own experiences. The drama also includes Emmy nominated actress Phylicia Rashad as well as Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Isaiah Johnson, Ade Chike Torbert, Jordan Bolger, Cayden K. Williams and Travis Coles.

“Tarell McCraney has brought us a gift with this series and masterfully added a beautiful new hue to our palette of dramatic storytelling on OWN,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “Viewers and television critics alike have embraced David Makes Man and connected to its powerful message. We are honored to partner with the incredible producers and cast as well as our friends at Warner Horizon Scripted Television on a second season.”

McCraney said, “It was an honor when we first started and engaged with OWN to do this project and a blessing, a real gift and show of God’s grace that Ms. Winfrey picked it up for the long haul.”

Since debuting in August, the show has received numerous accolades including Critics’ Choice Award and Gotham Award nominations. During its first season, the series ranked #2 in its time period across all cable with black women and reached over 4.1 million unique viewers on OWN.

OWN will air a special New Year’s Day marathon of season one with all episodes airing back-to-back beginning at 1 pm ET/PT.