‘Dave’: Here Is the Cast Of New FXX Comedy Series Starring Lil Dicky From ‘The League’ Creator & Kevin Hart

CBS

Meet the cast of Dave (fka Untitled Lil Dicky), a new Kevin Hart-produced comedy series based on the life of rapper and comedian Lil Dicky, which will premiere on FXX in March and will stream as part of FX on Hulu.

The project, which had been originally piloted by FX, was picked up to series as Untitled Lil Dicky by FX Networks in February. It recently received a title, Dave, after the series star’s real name, Dave Burd, and a spring launch. We can now report that Dave will air on FX Networks’ comedy-centric FXX and will premiere in March. We can also reveal its cast, which had not been officially confirmed.

Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett and Christine Ko co-star opposite Burd in Dave, co-created by Burd and The League co-creator Jeff Schaffer and is exec produced by Hart, Greg Mottola, who directed the pilot, Saladin Patterson, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson.

The show centers on Dave (Burd), a suburban neurotic man in his late 20s who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world.

The series is produced by FX Productions, in association with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and SB Projects.

Misiak had a recurring role on NBC’s I Feel Bad. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Actor-comedian Santino co-starred on the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here and appeared in the feature The Disaster Artist. He is repped by UTA and Gregg Slewett.

GaTa, one of Lil Dicky’s most trusted confidants, is managed by Mike Hertz.

Bennett, a DJ, artist and actor, is repped by Ceremony of Roses and UTA.

Ko recently wrapped Alan Yang’s directorial debut feature Tigertail for Netflix and will be seen in Greg Daniels’ Amazon series Upload. She is repped by Circle of Confusion, Abrams Artists and Hansen Jacobsen.

