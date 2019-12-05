‘Das Boot’: Sky Studios To Deficit Finance German Drama Series & Take Over International Rights

Sky Studios will deficit finance Germany’s World War II drama Das Boot and take over international rights to the series from Sonar Entertainment.

The first season of Bavaria Fiction and Sky Deutschland’s Das Boot was shown by Hulu in the U.S. and Sky Atlantic in the UK as part of sales to more than 100 territories.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution now will handle global sales on behalf of Sky Studios for season one, season two — which was commissioned in December last year — and any future seasons.

This means Hulu, StarzPlay, which carried the first season in France, and others will have to buy rights to future series from NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Das Boot was Sky Deutschland’s highest-rated original series when it launched last year and was the most successful non-English original ever for Sky in the UK.

Sky Studios’ chief commercial officer Jane Millichip said: “This deal is a great example of the agile approach Sky Studios is taking to partnership and collaboration with Europe’s top creatives and we are pleased to be working even more closely with our partners at Bavaria Fiction.”

The Das Boot TV series follows on from the events of the 1981 film, with submarine warfare becoming increasingly brutal and the Resistance beginning to gain influence in La Rochelle, France.

Das Boot is produced with the support of Creative Europe – Media Programme of the European Union, TRIP, the Czech State Cinematography Fund and the Malta Film Commission.