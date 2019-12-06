‘Tis the season to be jolly, unless you’re singer Darlene Love, who is quite bitter at her treatment by the producers of NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special.

The 78-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted a diatribe on Facebook, complaining that younger performers are always selected to perform her hit Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) on the annual special instead of her. The special aired on Wednesday.

“Once again I was snubbed by Brad Lachman Productions who produce the Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and instead they book another artist to perform my song ‘Christmas Baby, Please Come Home’ each year,” “Such an insult and let down!”

Love was not pleased with the artists who got the coveted gig.

“They book these young artists who can’t even hit the notes properly and are off-key,” she said. “Makes NO sense!! That’s my song and I’m still alive. Show me some respect! My publicist has been trying for over 10 years to lock this performance down for me and they keep saying that I’m not their demo or big enough and would only book me if Bette Midler or Bruce Springsteen would do it with me.”