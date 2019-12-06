This year, Love’s hit was performed by Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin and Glee’s Alex Newell, the co-stars of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
“This business can be so unfair at times,” Love said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m TRULY blessed for what I have accomplished at 78 years of age, but it’s still a constant struggle to stay relevant and convince those who control the industry that I’m worth it.”
Love’s Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home) was released in 1963. She has performed it numerous times for television, including a regular gig on David Letterman’s talk show from 1986 to 2014.