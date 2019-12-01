‘Dark Knight Returns:The Golden Child’ Promo Pulled By DC Comics After China Supporters Protest Its Image

A DC Comics ad image promoting its title Dark Knight Returns:The Golden Child has been taken down from at least one official social media account after China supporters claimed it subtly backed Hong Kong protesters.

The ad in question featured the cover art from the forthcoming book, featuring Batman throwing a Molotov cocktail, which has been a key tool of the Hong Kong activists in their battles with police. It also said, “The future is young,” which aggrieved China supporters saw as a salute to the protester demographics, largely college-age.

The poster was subsequently taken down from Twitter and Instagram by DC Comics. That sparked a counter-protest by those who support the Hong Kong protesters. The controversial cover art will reportedly remain on the book when it is released on Dec. 11.

The poster and title in question are part of a one-shot comic written by Frank Miller and illustrated by artist Rafael Grampá. The storyline focuses on Jonathan Kent, the son of Superman and Wonder Woman.