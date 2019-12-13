Danny Aiello Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Was 86

Danny Aiello, whose roles in The Godfather Part II, Moonstruck and Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing made him one of the most familiar and admired character actor of recent decades, died yesterday in a New Jersey medical facility following a sudden illness. He was 86.

His death was first reported by TMZ (the outlet attributed his death to an infection) and Fox News said the actor’s death was confirmed by his literary agent.

Aiello’s film breakthrough arrived in 1973 with a supporting role in baseball drama Bang The Drum Slowly starring Robert De Niro. A signature role came the following year when he mobster Tony Rosato in The Godfather Part II.

Other credits include The Front (1976), Once Upon a Time in America (1984), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), Harlem Nights (1989), Hudson Hawk (1991), Ruby (1992), Léon: The Professional (1994), 2 Days in the Valley (1996), TV mini-series The Last Don (1997), Dinner Rush (2000), and Lucky Number Slevin (2006).

Spike Lee, Danny Aiello, Richard Edson, John Turturro, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Shutterstock

Aiello was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as pizzeria owner Sal Frangione in Do The Right Thing, Lee’s groundbreaking 1989 tale of race relations in Brooklyn. Aiello’s Italian-American character sets in motion the neighborhood race riot when he refuses to place photos of black celebrities on his pizzeria’s Wall of Fame.

Aiello is survived by Sandy Aiello, his wife since 1955, and four children.

MORE…