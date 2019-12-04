‘Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens, ‘Game of Thrones’ Mark Addy Head Martin McDonagh’s Broadway Return ‘Hangmen’

Downton Abbey‘s Dan Stevens and Game of Thrones‘ Mark Addy will head up the Broadway production of Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy Hangmen, arriving at the Golden Theatre Friday, Feb. 28, for a limited 20-week engagement and an opening night of Thursday, March 19.

Stevens will play Mooney, a mysterious newcomer to the Northern England pub where Harry (Addy, reprising last year’s Off Broadway performance) holds court as one of England’s last executioners (the play is set in 1965, after hanging has been abolished).

The production will be Stevens’ first on Broadway since his debut in 2013’s The Heiress, opposite Jessica Chastain.

Joining Stevens and Addy will be:

Two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (End of the Rainbow) as Alice;

Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Syd;

Owen Campbell (Indian Summer) as Clegg;

Gaby French (Military Wives) as Shirley;

Olivier Award nominee John Hodgkinson (The Ferryman) as Pierrepoint;

Richard Hollis (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Bill;

And John Horton (Anything Goes) as Arthur.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Related Story 'Rent Live's Jordan Fisher To Star In Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Director Matthew Dunster’s production of Hangmen made its critically acclaimed world premiere at London’s Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play.

The play then made its U.S. premiere at Off-Broadway’s Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018, playing a sold-out engagement through March 7, 2018.

Hangmen will mark McDonagh’s seventh Broadway production, and his first since directing the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.

The official synopsis: “ENGLAND 1965 – What is Britain’s (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.”

Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Ian Dickinson. Producing is Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian and Elizabeth I. McCann.