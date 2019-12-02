Cyber Monday: Disney+, Amazon Prime Among Those Offering Streaming Deals

Disney and Amazon are have joined the Cyber Monday deal flow, offering discounts on streaming through Disney+ and Prime.

A full-year subscription to Disney+, which launched November 12, costs $59.99 today, a $10 discount that lowers the average monthly rate to $5. Normally, when purchased on a month-to-month basis, a subscription costs $7 a month. The cheaper price is available only in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and only until midnight ET.

Amazon Prime, which includes free shipping on products, discounts at Whole Foods Market along with access to Prime Video film and TV titles, has extended both three-month and 12-month discounts. Today only, a subscription can be had for $35 for three months, $4 less than the normal rate, and $107 for one year, a $12 discount.

The two offers join Hulu’s offer of $2 a month for one year of basic, ad-supported service.

Beyond Cyber Monday, there are numerous incentives being offered by new streaming players. Disney has already announced Verizon customers will get one year of Disney+ for free, citing it as a key driver of . Apple is giving a free year of its Apple TV+ streaming service to anyone who buys a new Apple device.

As the importance of Black Friday continues to recede amid secular shifts in the retail environment, Cyber Monday has become an increasing area of focus for all retailers. According to data released Monday morning by Adobe Analytics, online sales this year are on track to total $9.4 billion. That’s a big uptick from last year’s $7.9 billion.

Disney+ and Apple TV+ are new entrants in the streaming landscape, with WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock slated to go live next spring as the latest challengers to established players led by Netflix.