‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Gets Season 10 Premiere Date On HBO

HBO has slotted Sunday, January 19 (10:30-11:07 pm), for the 10th season premiere of Larry David’s Emmy-winning comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm. The return is a long time coming for Curb fans, who have been waiting for a new season since 2017.

Along with David, returning series regulars include Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove. (Bob Einstein, who had a fan-favorite recurring role as Larry’s friend, neighbor and sometime foe Marty Funkhouser, died in January).

HBO

HBO’s official synopsis: “Curb Your Enthusiasm revolves around a fictionalized, gleefully misanthropic version of David as a ubiquitous camera chronicles the private, often banal world of this (relatively) public man. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.”

To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and often improvise lines as they go.

David created the series and executive produces along with Garlin, Jeff Schaffer and Gavin Polone. Carol Leifer and Jon Hayman are consulting producers, and Mychelle Deschamps is producer.

Check out the Season 10 teaser here and the new key art below: