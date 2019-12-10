‘The Voice’ Wins Monday Ratings; CW’s ‘Crisis’ Crossover Part 2 Boosts ‘Batwoman’

The two-hour semifinals of NBC’s The Voice swept the top spots in broadcast primetime Monday, scoring a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 8.16 million viewers. The demo number was even with last Monday’s performance, which was topped last week by the fall season finale of Fox’s 9-1-1.

Last night, Fox aired a special Beat Shazam (0.5, 2.00M) in the 8 PM slot. But that was overtaken in the demo by part 2 of the CW’s mega-crossover Crisis of Infinite Earths (0.6, 1.69M) in Batwoman‘s time slot; it was even with Sunday’s part 1 but delivered series highs for Batwoman in adults 18-49 and gave it the largest audience since its premiere. A regular Black Lightning (0.3, 900,000), not a crossover episode, benefited with bumps up in both metrics.

Part 3 airs tonight with The Flash and the block wraps with back-to-back episodes January 14.

NBC wrapped its night with the craft competition series Making It (0.5, 2.58M), on par with its previous Monday outing and back to its series premiere. The network won the night overall in the demo.

CBS took the total viewers top spot thanks to the return of its regular lineup. The Neighborhood (0.9, 6.13M) gained back two tenths from its previous episode; Bob Hearts Abishola (0.7, 5.95M), which was flat; and All Rise (0.5, 5.23M) which dipped a tenth.

ABC featured back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight, with both scoring 0.9s in the demo and 4.45M viewers.

After Beat Shazam, Fox continued its run of The Moodys, with back-to-back episodes at 9 PM (0.3, 1.33M) and 9:30 PM (0.3, 1.20M). That demo number is down five-tenths from the premiere of the holiday event series December 4.