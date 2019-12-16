‘Crime Junkie’ Team Launch True-Crime Podcast ‘Counterclock’ About A Cold Case In Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

EXCLUSIVE: The company behind hit podcast Crime Junkie has found its next case – a true crime podcast that revisits a murder in a small coastal town in North Carolina.

Podcast network Audiochuck, set up by Crime Junkie host Ashley Flowers, is launching Counterclock, which it hopes will be the latest true crime story to follow in the footsteps of Serial.

The series is hosted by investigative journalist Delia D’ambra, who she revisits her small coastal hometown of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina to dive deep into a 22-year-old cold case murder and arson that’s marred the image of where she grew up. The 12-part series, which launches on January 16, 2020, will reveal new clues, never-before-heard interviews and tracks down potential suspects in the case to find out who killed Denise Johnson.

In July 1997, firefighters were called to a morning house fire but in addition to the blaze 33-year old Johnson was found inside with stab wounds. Her killer was never found.

It is the first Audiochuck podcast not hosted by Flowers, who has around 24M monthly listeners to Crime Junkie. That podcast, launched by Flowers, a board member of Crimestoppers in Indiana, has become a breakout sensation with episodes on cases such as the murder of April Tinsley from Fort Wayne, the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders and the Green River killer.

Repped by UTA, Flowers is also working with state police in Indiana on a 40-year old cold case that is set to be turned into a podcast as well as a six-part limited TV series. She is also looking to adapt the Crime Junkie podcast into its own TV project.

You can listen to the trailer below: